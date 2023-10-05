LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Shares Down 36.3%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report) shares fell 36.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
LMP Automotive Stock Up 63.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.
LMP Automotive Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 472.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This is an increase from LMP Automotive’s previous dividend of $1.24.
About LMP Automotive
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates.
