LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Shares Down 36.3%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report) shares fell 36.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

LMP Automotive Stock Up 63.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

LMP Automotive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 472.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. This is an increase from LMP Automotive’s previous dividend of $1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LMP Automotive

About LMP Automotive

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:LMPX Free Report ) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.