London & Associated Properties (LON:LAS) Stock Price Down 4.7%

London & Associated Properties Plc (LON:LAS – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.60 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.12). Approximately 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 49,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.13).

London & Associated Properties Stock Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.25 and a beta of -0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.71.

London & Associated Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some £78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London & Associated Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London & Associated Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.