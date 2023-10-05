Lumi Credits (LUMI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $354.33

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $354.33 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

