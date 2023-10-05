MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 686,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,538. The stock has a market cap of $296.12 million, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.97. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 million. MacroGenics had a net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Hurwitz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.91 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $162,393.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MacroGenics news, Director Edward Hurwitz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $73,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,074 shares in the company, valued at $162,393.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,929,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,287,634.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 365,000 shares of company stock worth $1,794,650. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 90.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,117,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after buying an additional 186,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

