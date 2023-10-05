Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) Announces $0.01 — Dividend

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.
Magic Empire Global Stock Performance
Shares of Magic Empire Global stock traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 1.09. The company had a trading volume of 201,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,190. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of 1.57. Magic Empire Global has a 1-year low of 0.89 and a 1-year high of 5.87.
Institutional Trading of Magic Empire Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Magic Empire Global during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Empire Global during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Empire Global during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
About Magic Empire Global
Magic Empire Global Limited engages in the provision of corporate finance advisory services and underwriting services in Hong Kong. The company provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations.
