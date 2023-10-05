Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $15.83 million and $11,293.59 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016115 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,428.29 or 1.00073868 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000389 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,749.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

