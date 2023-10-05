Marc Christopher Thompson Sells 1,957 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $19,256.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,106,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,891,709.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EverCommerce alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,881 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $19,261.44.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $170.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 18.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 70.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 166.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 130.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.