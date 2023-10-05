Matthew Skaruppa Sells 8,000 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $1,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,141 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,300.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 8th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 15,853 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total value of $2,491,140.42.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,467 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $326,729.48.

DUOL traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.87. 384,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average is $144.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -207.73 and a beta of 0.29. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $174.70.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Duolingo from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 48.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

