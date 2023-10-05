MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $170.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.05) and last traded at GBX 210 ($2.54), with a volume of 340509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.50 ($2.99).

MaxCyte Stock Down 15.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £217.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a current ratio of 17.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

In other news, insider John Johnston sold 118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($5.80), for a total value of £566.40 ($684.64). Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Company Profile

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

