Mcashchain (MCASH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $34.59 Million

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Mcashchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mcashchain has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mcashchain has a total market cap of $34.59 million and approximately $9.83 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.05389244 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

