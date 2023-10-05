McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.12. 1,050,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,020. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.17 and its 200-day moving average is $286.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $232.08 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $185.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

