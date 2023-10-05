MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,909,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,881,441,000 after acquiring an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,279,854,000 after purchasing an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $280.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $232.08 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.