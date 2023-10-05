MCF Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.3% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $47,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 100,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 73,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 229,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 727,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,955,000 after acquiring an additional 118,463 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $47.81. The company had a trading volume of 567,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,041. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

