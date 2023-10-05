MCF Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 97.8% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

GE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $117.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

