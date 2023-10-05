Merilee Buckley Sells 1,670 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,931.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $149.91.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 69.10% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.96.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Etsy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4,127.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.