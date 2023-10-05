Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 170,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 370,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Mesa Air Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.66.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $114.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a negative net margin of 40.72%. Research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Air Group
Mesa Air Group Company Profile
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.
