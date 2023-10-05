Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 170,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 370,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.66.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $114.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.27 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a negative net margin of 40.72%. Research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 81.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,158,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,798,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 171,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,102,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,027 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,037,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 361,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

