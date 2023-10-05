Metahero (HERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $306,133.08

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $19.52 million and approximately $306,133.08 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003407 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.