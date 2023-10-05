Meter Governance (MTRG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $33.47 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $33.47 million and approximately $120,420.48 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00005662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000086 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,268,178 coins and its circulating supply is 21,472,764 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,262,476 with 21,470,795 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.62846518 USD and is up 9.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $181,845.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

