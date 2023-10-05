Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.00

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 36.10 ($0.44), with a volume of 24937360 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.34 million, a PE ratio of 3,610.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

