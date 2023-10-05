Micron Technology, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

Micron Technology has a dividend payout ratio of -35.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Micron Technology to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.8%.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $68.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.