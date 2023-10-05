Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.54. The company had a trading volume of 741,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,758. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.32 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.81.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

