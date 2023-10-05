Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Sells 587 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.07. 384,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,284. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.08 and a 200 day moving average of $193.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.