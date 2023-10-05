Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Purchases 275 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.8% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% in the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,482,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 344,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,049,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.30. The company has a market cap of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

