Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.97. 29,347 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 25,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.
Mowi ASA Stock Up 1.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53.
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 18.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mowi ASA Increases Dividend
About Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.
