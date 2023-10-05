MSP Recovery Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, October 13th (NASDAQ:LIFW)

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, October 13th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, October 13th.

MSP Recovery Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MSP Recovery stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 10,041,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,786,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MSP Recovery has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at MSP Recovery

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Frank Carlos Quesada purchased 6,868,132 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,510,989.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,549.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSP Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.