Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. 130,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.
Muscle Maker Trading Up 4.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $19.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.11.
Insider Transactions at Muscle Maker
In other Muscle Maker news, major shareholder Aggia Fz Llc acquired 8,855,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,629,010.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,492,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,975,255.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Muscle Maker
Muscle Maker Company Profile
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Muscle Maker
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Muscle Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muscle Maker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.