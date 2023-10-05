Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading 4.4% Higher

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. 130,786 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Muscle Maker Trading Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $19.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Muscle Maker

In other Muscle Maker news, major shareholder Aggia Fz Llc acquired 8,855,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,629,010.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,492,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,975,255.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Muscle Maker by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Muscle Maker by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Muscle Maker by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Muscle Maker by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

