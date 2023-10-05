Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) to Issue Dividend of $4.56

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 4.5648 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPKLY remained flat at $21.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Nampak has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $36.89.

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and rest of Africa. It offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets.

