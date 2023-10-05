Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY) to Issue Dividend of $4.56

Nampak Limited (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 4.5648 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th.
Nampak Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPKLY remained flat at $21.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60. Nampak has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $36.89.
Nampak Company Profile
