Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.67

Nano (XNO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Nano has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $89.12 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002426 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,568.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00236751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $231.94 or 0.00841291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00013855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00544006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00056379 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00131923 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

