Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.0524 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Neblio has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $82,115.58 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,775,494 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “Neblio (NEBL) is a blockchain network for Enterprise and Industry 4.0. NEBL is its native token operating on the Neblio Token Protocol-1 (NTP1), allowing easy creation of unique tokens. The platform supports multiple programming languages and offers documentation, tools, and services for project development. NEBL tokens are used for transaction verification, governance, and block creation through staking. Neblio was founded in 2017 by Ann Jackson and Eddy Smith, currently functioning as a for-profit entity.”

