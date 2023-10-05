Neo Price Hits $7.05 (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Neo has a market cap of $497.12 million and $13.97 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.05 or 0.00025705 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

