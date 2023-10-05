Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth $885,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Netflix by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,657 shares of company stock worth $50,593,101 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $369.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,105. The company has a market capitalization of $163.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $415.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.