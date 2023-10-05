Nevada Sunrise Metals (CVE:NEV) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Nevada Sunrise Metals Co. (CVE:NEV – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 12,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 80,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Nevada Sunrise Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.
Nevada Sunrise Metals Company Profile
Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Kinsley Mountain property located in White Pine County; the Gemini and Jackson Wash situated in Esmeralda County; the Coronado VMS property in Pershing County; and the Lovelock mine property and the Treasure Box property located in Churchill County.
