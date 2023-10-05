New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 0.2 %

New Mountain Finance stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 201,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,082. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.12.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $95.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 372,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

