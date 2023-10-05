Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ)

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance
NEWTZ stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05.
About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026
