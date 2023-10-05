Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ)

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2023

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

NEWTZ stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05.

About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026

(Get Free Report)

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.