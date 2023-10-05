Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
Newtek Business Services Trading Down 0.1 %
NEWTL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.67. 1,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $25.00.
About Newtek Business Services
