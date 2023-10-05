NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,058 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE NEE traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.41. 20,745,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,058,072. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.