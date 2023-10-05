NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of NIKE worth $145,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after purchasing an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,028,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,619,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,235. The company has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.07 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

