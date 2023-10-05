NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,255 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 28,506 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $95.84. 4,311,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,235,719. The firm has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.07 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

