Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.75

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08.

About Nine Dragons Paper

(Get Free Report)

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.