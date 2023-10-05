Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.10

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $7.88. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 756,346 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $203,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 89,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,114.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $203,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 89,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,114.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 29,503 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $233,073.70. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 47,056 shares in the company, valued at $371,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.