Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.10

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and traded as low as $7.88. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 756,346 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
