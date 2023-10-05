O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 251 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for 1.4% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,367,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 109.78% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

