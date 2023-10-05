O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned about 0.06% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUG. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BUG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.56. 88,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,280. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.58 and a 1 year high of $25.70. The firm has a market cap of $584.99 million, a PE ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.