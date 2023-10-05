O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $604,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.20. 10,688,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,857,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.08. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

