O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $643,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $204.09. 396,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,516. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

