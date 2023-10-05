O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Lowers Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises approximately 1.1% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc owned about 0.52% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGHG. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

BATS IGHG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,089 shares. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1 year low of $75.13 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Increases Dividend

About ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3248 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.