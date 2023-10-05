O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

CIBR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.75. 132,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,264. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

