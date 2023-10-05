O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Makes New Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

ChargePoint Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of CHPT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.22. 8,653,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,166,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,000,641.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,497,170 shares of company stock worth $26,250,833. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

