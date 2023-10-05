O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,664.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,639,000 after acquiring an additional 308,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $99.34. 184,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,755. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.