O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,263 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,586,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,598,000 after buying an additional 1,515,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,380 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $47.69. 5,881,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,036. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

