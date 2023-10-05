O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Sells 150 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,832. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.40. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $116.05 and a one year high of $138.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

